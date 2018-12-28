AstraZeneca plc (AZN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,165.06 ($80.56).

AZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 6,500 ($84.93) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Kepler Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 5,630 ($73.57) to GBX 6,100 ($79.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. BNP Paribas set a GBX 6,500 ($84.93) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,350 ($82.97) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($78.40) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, September 25th.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AZN opened at GBX 5,829 ($76.17) on Friday. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,260 ($55.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,520 ($72.13).

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.