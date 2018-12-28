Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing therapeutics for serious unmet medical needs, with an initial focus on muscle wasting conditions and oncology. The company’s lead programs are focused on myostatin and activin, members of the TGF-beta family of proteins that have demonstrated the potential to have therapeutic benefit in a number of clinical indications. Its lead product candidate is PINTA 745, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of protein-energy wasting in end-stage renal disease patients. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Brisbane, California. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on ATRA. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, November 30th. BidaskClub raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Atara Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.80.

NASDAQ ATRA opened at $34.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 2.61. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $54.45.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.16). Analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, Director Carol Giltner Gallagher sold 21,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $777,586.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,198.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joe Newell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $61,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,849 shares of company stock valued at $2,205,728 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 85,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the period.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. The company is developing tabelecleucel, an advanced T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

