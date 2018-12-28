Atlanta Gold (ATG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Atlanta Gold Inc (CVE:ATG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 10500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

About Atlanta Gold (CVE:ATG)

Atlanta Gold Inc operates as a junior gold exploration and development company in the United States. Its principal property is the Atlanta gold property that covers an area of 2,159 acres located in Idaho. The company was formerly known as Twin Mining Corporation and changed its name to Atlanta Gold Inc in March 2007.

