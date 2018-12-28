Atmos Energy Co. (ATO) Position Boosted by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 335,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,821 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $31,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 43,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 7,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $91.20 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $76.46 and a 1 year high of $100.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.11.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

ATO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $91.00 target price on shares of Atmos Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.33.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

