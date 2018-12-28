Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUP) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.17

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$9.17 and last traded at C$9.07, with a volume of 128207 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.28.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.23) by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$0.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in Canada, the United States, China, and Switzerland. The company is developing voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

