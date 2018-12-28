Automatic Data Processing Target of Unusually High Options Trading (ADP)

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 4,268 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 620% compared to the typical daily volume of 593 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $129.73 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $107.61 and a 52-week high of $153.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.96% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.64%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Barclays started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 101,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total value of $14,984,885.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,404,261.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 62,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $9,059,774.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,971,599.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 32.3% during the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,051,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,197,000 after acquiring an additional 500,640 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 22,962.3% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 229,623 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 199.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 31.5% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 13.8% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,366,000 after acquiring an additional 16,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

