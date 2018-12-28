Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) Receives $120.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. UBS Group set a $135.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $98.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,608,249. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Ronna Sue Cohen purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

AVY stock opened at $89.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.00. Avery Dennison has a fifty-two week low of $82.89 and a fifty-two week high of $123.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.02). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 49.86% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.60%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands. It also offers durable cast and reflective films.

