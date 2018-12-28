Avon Products (AVP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.30

Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.44, with a volume of 182079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVP. ValuEngine raised shares of Avon Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avon Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. DA Davidson raised shares of Avon Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1.75 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avon Products from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avon Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.63.

The firm has a market cap of $663.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Avon Products had a net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Avon Products, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Avon Products in the third quarter valued at $617,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in Avon Products in the third quarter valued at $166,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Avon Products in the second quarter valued at $147,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Avon Products in the second quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Avon Products in the second quarter valued at $184,000. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avon Products (NYSE:AVP)

Avon Products, Inc manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, south Latin America, north Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers beauty products, including skincare, fragrance, and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

