Avoncoin Market Capitalization Hits $0.00 (ACN)

Avoncoin (CURRENCY:ACN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Avoncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Avoncoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Avoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Avoncoin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Avoncoin alerts:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Avoncoin Coin Profile

Avoncoin (CRYPTO:ACN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Avoncoin’s official website is avoncoin.org. Avoncoin’s official Twitter account is @avoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avoncoin

Avoncoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.