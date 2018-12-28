Axos Financial Inc (AX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the eight analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a strong buy rating on the company. Axos Financial’s rating score has improved by 4.5% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $43.63 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.64 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Axos Financial an industry rank of 104 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

AX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Axos Financial to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, B. Riley set a $42.00 target price on shares of Axos Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th.

NYSE AX traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.38. Axos Financial has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $45.18.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The company had revenue of $102.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.61 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 17.81%. Research analysts predict that Axos Financial will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

