B. Riley Reiterates “$49.00” Price Target for Continental Resources (CLR)

B. Riley set a $49.00 price objective on Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) in a report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a buy clr rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.95 EPS and Q1 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CLR. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Continental Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.45.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Shares of Continental Resources stock opened at $39.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Continental Resources has a 12-month low of $35.54 and a 12-month high of $71.95. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 16.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,985,708 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $970,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,030 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 269.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,415,575 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $91,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,069 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 2,976.3% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 825,169 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,438,000 after purchasing an additional 798,346 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the third quarter valued at $44,669,000. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 725.8% during the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 704,318 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $45,612,000 after purchasing an additional 619,027 shares in the last quarter. 21.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Read More: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.