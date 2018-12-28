Baer Chain Hits Market Capitalization of $0.00 (BRC)

Baer Chain (CURRENCY:BRC) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. During the last seven days, Baer Chain has traded flat against the dollar. Baer Chain has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $401,788.00 worth of Baer Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Baer Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00024246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coineal, Bit-Z and ZB.COM.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $480.41 or 0.12228409 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000240 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00028351 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

About Baer Chain

Baer Chain (CRYPTO:BRC) is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. Baer Chain’s total supply is 568,456,290 tokens. Baer Chain’s official Twitter account is @TeamBrightcoin. The official website for Baer Chain is baerchain.com.

Baer Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Coineal and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baer Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Baer Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Baer Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

