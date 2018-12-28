Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (BLX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Banco Latinoamericano de Exportaciones, S.A. was established to finance the foreign trade of the countries in the Latin American and Caribbean region. The Bank focuses on short-term trade-related loans to borrowers who then loan the funds to various businesses and govermnent institutions involved in foreign trade. “

Get Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr in a research report on Monday, November 12th. TheStreet cut Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.50.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr stock opened at $17.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $667.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.55. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($1.53). Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr during the third quarter worth approximately $425,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 99.9% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 55,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 27,701 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 21.3% during the third quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 452,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,460,000 after purchasing an additional 79,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 7.9% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,320,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,542,000 after purchasing an additional 169,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, collateral-backed, short and medium term trade, and pre-export financing structured loans; and discounting of notes, cross-border leasing, pre- and post-export financing, import financing, letters of credit, bank guarantees, documentary collection, irrevocable reimbursement undertakings, bankers' acceptance, vendor finance, and ECA-backed financing services.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (BLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.