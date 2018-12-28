Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (BSMX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking services to commercial and private customers. The company’s products and services consist of securities brokerage, financial advice services, as well as other related investment activities and operations aimed at individuals and small and medium enterprises. Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple, formerly known as Grupo Financiero Santander, is based in Mexico. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Citigroup lowered Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill lowered Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.00.

NYSE:BSMX opened at $6.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $8.81.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. Analysts predict that Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.1804 per share. This is a positive change from Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De’s previous special dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 26th. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSMX. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the third quarter worth about $121,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the third quarter worth about $142,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the third quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the second quarter worth about $206,000. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

