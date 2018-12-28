Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Banco Santander, S.A. (BME:SAN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €5.45 ($6.33).

SAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.90 ($4.53) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €5.80 ($6.74) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €5.50 ($6.40) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €5.40 ($6.28) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th.

Banco Santander has a 1 year low of €5.27 ($6.13) and a 1 year high of €6.25 ($7.27).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; mortgages, auto finance, and personal loans; working capital finance; and debit and credit cards, as well as life and non-life insurance products.

