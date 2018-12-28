Bancorp Inc (TBBK) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its position in Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 52.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 103,370 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 115,190 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBBK. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Bancorp by 22.1% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,258,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,842,000 after buying an additional 769,978 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bancorp by 10.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,250,000 after buying an additional 339,576 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Bancorp by 157.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 536,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after buying an additional 328,402 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $2,937,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Bancorp by 87.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 357,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after buying an additional 166,500 shares during the period. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TBBK opened at $7.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $432.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.91. Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $121.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.75 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 11.34%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bancorp Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TBBK shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

Bancorp Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, commercial accounts, and retirement accounts.

