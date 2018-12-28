Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of Marin Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $38.83 on Thursday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $31.75 and a 12 month high of $45.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $530.22 million, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.59.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. Equities analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMRC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $889,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 561,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,381,000 after purchasing an additional 20,350 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 16.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,428,000 after purchasing an additional 27,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.93% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

