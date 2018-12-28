Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 4.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,854,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 297,157 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $236,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 91,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.9% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 15,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.9% during the third quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 27.0% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 97.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

KNX opened at $25.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.51. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $23.27 and a 52-week high of $51.94.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company’s revenue was up 158.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KNX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 12th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.12.

In related news, Director Robert E. Synowicki, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.83 per share, with a total value of $28,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and logistics services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

