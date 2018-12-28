Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $222.61 Million Position in Worldpay Inc (WP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,198,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,160 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Worldpay were worth $222,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WP. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Worldpay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,768,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new stake in Worldpay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,167,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Worldpay by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,663,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,356,000 after buying an additional 818,712 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Worldpay by 342.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 789,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,055,000 after buying an additional 611,048 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Worldpay by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,886,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,291,000 after buying an additional 569,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WP opened at $76.24 on Friday. Worldpay Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.41 and a fifty-two week high of $103.50. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Worldpay had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Worldpay Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Worldpay in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Worldpay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Worldpay in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Worldpay from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Worldpay from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Worldpay has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.19.

In other news, insider Rohinton Kalifa sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.77, for a total value of $7,557,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Worldpay Profile

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses.

