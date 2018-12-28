Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Holdings in T-Mobile Us Inc (TMUS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,576,223 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 579,040 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $250,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. 32.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on TMUS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile Us has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

In other T-Mobile Us news, insider Thomas Christopher Keys sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total transaction of $3,511,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 291,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,498,943.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David R. Carey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $141,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,456,335.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,192 shares of company stock valued at $4,496,723. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $62.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.42. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 52 week low of $55.09 and a 52 week high of $70.94.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.44%. T-Mobile Us’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Holdings in T-Mobile Us Inc (TMUS)” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/28/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-lowers-holdings-in-t-mobile-us-inc-tmus.html.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 72.6 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.