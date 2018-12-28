Bankwell Financial Group (BWFG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $26.39

Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.39 and last traded at $27.51, with a volume of 1135 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.44.

Several research analysts have commented on BWFG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bankwell Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $209.39 million, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $15.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bankwell Financial Group Inc will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Todd Lampert sold 1,662 shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $44,508.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,769.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 306,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. 48.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and demand and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

