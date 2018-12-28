Banyan Gold (BYN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Banyan Gold Corp (CVE:BYN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 136300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Banyan Gold Company Profile (CVE:BYN)

Banyan Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Hyland Gold Project located in the Yukon Territory, Canada. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Whitehorse, Canada.

