Barclays Reiterates Buy Rating for Airbus (AIR)

Barclays restated their buy rating on shares of Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research report report published on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €125.00 ($145.35) target price on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €122.00 ($141.86) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €120.17 ($139.73).

Airbus has a 12-month low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a 12-month high of €99.97 ($116.24).

Airbus SE, through its subsidiaries, provides aeronautics, space, and related products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

