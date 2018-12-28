Basf (BASFY) versus Gulf Resources (GURE) Critical Comparison

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) and Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

Basf pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Gulf Resources does not pay a dividend. Basf pays out 36.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Basf and Gulf Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Basf 9.07% 17.41% 7.69% Gulf Resources -906.23% -2.54% -2.50%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Basf and Gulf Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Basf 0 5 1 0 2.17 Gulf Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Basf shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.8% of Gulf Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.1% of Gulf Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Basf has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gulf Resources has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Basf and Gulf Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Basf $72.83 billion 0.88 $6.87 billion $1.82 9.54 Gulf Resources $107.52 million 0.29 $7.95 million N/A N/A

Basf has higher revenue and earnings than Gulf Resources.

Summary

Basf beats Gulf Resources on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions, and Oil & Gas. The Chemicals segment offers solvents, plasticizers, monomers, and glues, as well as raw materials for detergents, plastics, textile fibers, paints and coatings, crop protection products, and medicines. The Performance Products segment provides dispersions and pigments, care chemicals, nutrition and health products, and performance chemicals that are used in pharmaceuticals, personal care products, and cosmetics, as well as hygiene and household products; and other products for enhancing processes in the paper industry and water treatment, as well as in oil, gas, and ore extraction. The Functional Materials & Solutions segment offers catalysts, battery materials, engineering plastics, polyurethane systems, automotive coatings, surface treatment solutions, and concrete admixtures; and tile adhesives and decorative paints for the automotive, electrical, chemical, and construction industries, as well as for household, and sports and leisure applications. The Agricultural Solutions segment provides fungicides, herbicides, and insecticides, as well as functional crop care products. The Oil & Gas segment explores for and produces oil and gas in Europe, North Africa, Russia, South America, and the Middle East. It also produces ammonia; and transports natural gas in Europe. The company also offers surfactants, emulsifiers, polymers, emollients, chelating agents, cosmetic active ingredients, and UV filters for personal care, hygiene, home care, industrial and institutional cleaning, and technical applications. BASF SE was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Ludwigshafen am Rhein, Germany.

About Gulf Resources

Gulf Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in bromine, crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in China. It provides bromine for use in brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants. The company also offers crude salt for use as a material in alkali and chlorine alkali production; and for use in the chemical, food and beverage, and other industries. In addition, it manufactures and sells chemical products for use in oil and gas field exploration, oil and gas distribution, oil field drilling, papermaking chemical agents, and inorganic chemicals. The company's chemical products include hydroxyl guar gum, demulsified agent, corrosion inhibitor, bactericide, iron ion stabilizer, clay stabilizing agent, solid lubricants, polyether lubricant, bromopropane, chlorantraniliprole, remaining agent, enhanced mild paper expansion agent, chelant, tetramethylbenzidine, trimethylolpropane, lactic acid trimethylolpropane material, and Di Bromo Aldehyde, as well as by products, such as Sodium Methoxide, Hydrobroic Acid, Sodium Bromide. Gulf Resources, Inc. is based in Shouguang, the People's Republic of China.

