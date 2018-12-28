Basic Energy Services Inc to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of ($0.99) Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts (BAS)

Basic Energy Services Inc (NYSE:BAS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies upped their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for Basic Energy Services in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Daniel now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.99) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.05). Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Basic Energy Services’ Q1 2019 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($3.00) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($1.14) EPS.

Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $246.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.00 million. Basic Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 28.29% and a negative net margin of 12.19%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Basic Energy Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Basic Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.24.

NYSE:BAS opened at $3.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.53. Basic Energy Services has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

In other news, major shareholder Ascribe Capital Llc purchased 5,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.41 per share, with a total value of $38,339.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Scott Schorlemer purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 353,702 shares of company stock worth $2,392,925 over the last three months. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in Basic Energy Services by 244.4% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Basic Energy Services by 408.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Basic Energy Services by 62.8% during the third quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 21,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Basic Energy Services during the third quarter worth $218,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in Basic Energy Services by 112.5% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. Its Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; cased-hole wireline services; and underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs.

