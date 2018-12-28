Bausch Health Companies (BHC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $23.76

Bausch Health Companies Inc (TSE:BHC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$23.76 and last traded at C$24.16, with a volume of 1042000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$24.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 764.01.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C$0.37. The business had revenue of C$2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.72 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 3.76999986096565 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile (TSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. It offers dermatology products that treat a range of conditions, including actinic keratosis, acne, atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, cold sores, athlete's foot, nail fungus, and other dermatoses, as well as provides aesthetic medical devices, which address various conditions, including facial wrinkles, acne, pigmentation conditions, body sculpting, skin tightening, and laser hair removal.

