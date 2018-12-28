BCB Bancorp (BCBP) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “BCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The Bank is a community-oriented financial institution. Its business is to offer Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)-insured deposit products and to invest funds held in deposit accounts at the Bank, together with funds generated from operations, in loans and investment securities. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts. In addition, the company offers retail and commercial banking services comprising wire transfers, money orders, safe deposit boxes, night depository services, debit cards, online and mobile banking services, gift cards, fraud detection services, and automated teller services. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut BCB Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut BCB Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ BCBP opened at $10.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. BCB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The company has a market cap of $162.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.51.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $21.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.94 million. As a group, analysts predict that BCB Bancorp will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 561,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after buying an additional 11,326 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after buying an additional 11,326 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 4.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 376,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after buying an additional 14,584 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 11.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 460,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after buying an additional 47,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 723,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,018,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BCB Bancorp

