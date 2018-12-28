Bechtle AG (BC8) Receives €86.49 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €86.49 ($100.57).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BC8. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bechtle in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Independent Research set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Baader Bank set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €63.90 ($74.30) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th.

Shares of BC8 traded up €0.60 ($0.70) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €67.85 ($78.90). 37,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,276. Bechtle has a 1 year low of €48.83 ($56.78) and a 1 year high of €75.40 ($87.67).

About Bechtle

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, maintenance and training, IT, cloud, and IT operation services.

