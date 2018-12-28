Belpointe Asset Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XRT. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 4,382.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $246,000.

NYSEARCA XRT opened at $40.55 on Friday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 1 year low of $38.10 and a 1 year high of $52.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 24th were issued a $0.1675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 21st. This is an increase from SPDR S&P Retail ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

