Beneficial Bancorp (BNCL) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Beneficial Bancorp (NASDAQ:BNCL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

NASDAQ BNCL opened at $14.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.70. Beneficial Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.79 and a fifty-two week high of $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Beneficial Bancorp (NASDAQ:BNCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $54.84 million during the quarter. Beneficial Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 12.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Beneficial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Beneficial Bancorp by 2,379.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 8,257 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Beneficial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in Beneficial Bancorp by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 22,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Beneficial Bancorp by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 22,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 10,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

About Beneficial Bancorp

Beneficial Bancorp, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey area. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW, municipal, and money market accounts; savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and commercial checking accounts, as well as checking accounts primarily for small businesses.

