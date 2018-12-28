BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Boeing Co (BA)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,879 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up about 0.7% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 159.5% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at $125,000. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 544.7% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at $163,000. 69.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $317.14 on Friday. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $292.47 and a fifty-two week high of $394.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07. The stock has a market cap of $167.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.30.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.11. Boeing had a net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 4,176.41%. The business had revenue of $25.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aircraft producer to repurchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 8th will be given a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 7th. This is a boost from Boeing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Boeing’s payout ratio is 56.81%.

In other Boeing news, SVP Diana L. Sands sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.07, for a total value of $1,750,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jenette E. Ramos sold 1,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.52, for a total transaction of $602,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $407.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Boeing to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $445.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Societe Generale set a $409.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $410.21.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

