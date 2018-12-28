Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB) and First Northwest BanCorp (FNWB) Financial Contrast

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) and First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Berkshire Hills Bancorp and First Northwest BanCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkshire Hills Bancorp 15.64% 8.33% 1.04% First Northwest BanCorp 9.80% 3.48% 0.50%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Berkshire Hills Bancorp and First Northwest BanCorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkshire Hills Bancorp $485.95 million 2.53 $55.24 million $2.29 11.80 First Northwest BanCorp $42.98 million 3.99 N/A N/A N/A

Berkshire Hills Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Northwest BanCorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.7% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of First Northwest BanCorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of First Northwest BanCorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Northwest BanCorp has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and First Northwest BanCorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkshire Hills Bancorp 0 4 1 0 2.20 First Northwest BanCorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Berkshire Hills Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $40.63, indicating a potential upside of 50.30%. Given Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Berkshire Hills Bancorp is more favorable than First Northwest BanCorp.

Dividends

Berkshire Hills Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. First Northwest BanCorp pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp pays out 38.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Berkshire Hills Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Berkshire Hills Bancorp beats First Northwest BanCorp on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans. The company also provides wealth management services comprising investment management, trust administration, and estate planning; and investment products, financial planning, and brokerage services. In addition, it provides retail and commercial electronic banking, commercial cash management, online banking, and mobile banking services; interest rate swaps; and debit cards and other electronic fee producing payment services to transaction account customers. Further, the company, through its subsidiary, Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc., offers personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance; employee benefits insurance; and life, health, and financial services insurance products. It serves retail, commercial, not- profit, and municipal deposit customers. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 113 full-service branches in Massachusetts, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, Central New Jersey, and Eastern Pennsylvania. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1846 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

First Northwest BanCorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, transaction accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its lending activities comprise one- to four-family mortgage loans, commercial and multi-family real estate loans, construction and land loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans primarily consisting of automobile loans, and home-equity loans and lines of credit. The company operates through 13 banking locations, which include 10 full-service banking offices; 2 banking locations primarily serving its customers through interactive teller machines; and 1 home lending center. First Northwest Bancorp was founded in 1923 and is based in Port Angeles, Washington.

