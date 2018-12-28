BidaskClub Lowers Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

SBRA has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup set a $18.00 target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Sabra Health Care REIT has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $16.35 on Thursday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.54.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.42). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 61.85% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $151.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.01%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBRA. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,326,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,080,000 after buying an additional 4,728,085 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 221.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,779,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,147,000 after buying an additional 1,226,574 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 174.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,266,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,524,000 after buying an additional 805,610 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,129,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 487 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 350 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 91 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 24 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan, (iv) one pre-development loan and (v) 17 other loans), 11 preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.