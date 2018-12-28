BidaskClub Lowers Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Senior Housing Properties Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Senior Housing Properties Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut Senior Housing Properties Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Senior Housing Properties Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, FBR & Co set a $24.00 target price on Senior Housing Properties Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Get Senior Housing Properties Trust alerts:

NASDAQ SNH opened at $11.88 on Thursday. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Senior Housing Properties Trust had a net margin of 42.36% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Senior Housing Properties Trust will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,030,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546,467 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Senior Housing Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,145,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,072,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,406,000 after acquiring an additional 643,717 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,826,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,215,000 after acquiring an additional 619,650 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,938,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,035,000 after acquiring an additional 572,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

About Senior Housing Properties Trust

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Housing Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior Housing Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.