BidaskClub Upgrades Randgold Resources (GOLD) to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GOLD. UBS Group raised shares of Randgold Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Randgold Resources from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Randgold Resources from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Randgold Resources from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Randgold Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.00.

NASDAQ GOLD opened at $86.37 on Tuesday. Randgold Resources has a 12-month low of $59.90 and a 12-month high of $104.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58 and a beta of -0.27.

Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Randgold Resources had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $243.57 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Randgold Resources will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Randgold Resources by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,028,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,097,000 after acquiring an additional 828,938 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Randgold Resources by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,901,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,945,000 after purchasing an additional 441,386 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Randgold Resources by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,242,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,730,000 after purchasing an additional 307,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Randgold Resources by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,238,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,907,000 after purchasing an additional 266,142 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Randgold Resources by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,209,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $709,966,000 after purchasing an additional 222,064 shares during the period. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Randgold Resources Company Profile

Randgold Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold deposits. Its projects include the following: Loulo-Gounkoto complex, Morila gold mine, Tongon gold mine, Kibali gold mine, and Massawa. The company was founded in August 1995 and is headquartered in St. Helier, the United Kingdom.

