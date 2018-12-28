BidaskClub Upgrades TTM Technologies (TTMI) to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TTMI. ValuEngine lowered TTM Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Macquarie initiated coverage on TTM Technologies in a report on Monday, October 8th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Cross Research lowered TTM Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TTM Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of TTMI stock opened at $9.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $953.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 2.22. TTM Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.97 and a 1 year high of $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.77.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $755.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that TTM Technologies will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TTM Technologies news, Director Philip G. Franklin acquired 4,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $57,780.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 84,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,128.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip G. Franklin acquired 5,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $59,917.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 79,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,754.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTMI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,280,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,198,000 after purchasing an additional 760,892 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 578.1% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 839,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,803,000 after purchasing an additional 715,833 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,215,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,329,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,955,000.

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the Printed Circuit Board and Electro-Mechanical Solutions segments. It offers products such as backplanes, system integration, chassis assemblies, integrated circuit substrates and chips, and engineering services.

