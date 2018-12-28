Biogen Inc (BIIB) Expected to Post Earnings of $6.72 Per Share

Brokerages expect Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) to post $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Seven analysts have made estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $7.65. Biogen reported earnings of $5.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biogen will report full-year earnings of $25.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.19 to $26.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $27.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.10 to $30.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.78 by $0.62. Biogen had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.31 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIIB. BidaskClub upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Biogen from $380.00 to $372.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. BTIG Research began coverage on Biogen in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $362.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.86.

Biogen stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $296.20. The stock had a trading volume of 8,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,087. Biogen has a 1-year low of $249.17 and a 1-year high of $388.67. The firm has a market cap of $59.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Biogen by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

