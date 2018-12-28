Biopharmx Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) shares traded up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.09 and last traded at $0.09. 1,935,364 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 6,724,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

Get Biopharmx alerts:

Biopharmx (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.02 million.

In other Biopharmx news, Director Anja B. Krammer sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen Morlock sold 1,125,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total transaction of $202,504.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/28/biopharmx-bpmx-trading-12-5-higher.html.

About Biopharmx (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX)

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and women's health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort, as well as alleviates the symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC).

Further Reading: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Biopharmx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biopharmx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.