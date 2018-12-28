BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on drug development which utilizes novel artificial intelligence to identify the next wave of medicines across neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company’s product portfolio include BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. is based in the United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.67.

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock opened at $4.36 on Thursday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $14.79.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Mueller purchased 8,795 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $44,062.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 19,152 shares of company stock worth $95,778 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTAI. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 65,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,254,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,700,000 after buying an additional 16,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

