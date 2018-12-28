Bitcoin Plus (XBC) Price Down 16.2% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be bought for $5.30 or 0.00134870 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Bitcoin Plus has a market cap of $625,795.00 and approximately $2,029.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Plus has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Plus alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00024021 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00033142 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004543 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00031546 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004942 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00011199 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Coin Profile

Bitcoin Plus (CRYPTO:XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 30th, 2014. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 118,097 coins. Bitcoin Plus’ official website is www.bitcoinplus.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org.

Bitcoin Plus Coin Trading

Bitcoin Plus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Trade By Trade and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.