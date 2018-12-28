Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc. (MYD) Insider Theodore R. Jaeckel, Jr. Sells 3,005 Shares

Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYD) insider Theodore R. Jaeckel, Jr. sold 3,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $37,742.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of MYD traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,998. Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.29 and a 1-year high of $14.77.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be paid a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Fund by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. 10.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Blackrock Muniyield Fund
There is no company description available for BlackRock MuniYield.
