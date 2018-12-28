Blocktix (TIX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.48 Million

Blocktix (CURRENCY:TIX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 28th. One Blocktix token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00003050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Upbit, HitBTC and Bittrex. During the last week, Blocktix has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. Blocktix has a market cap of $4.48 million and $884,053.00 worth of Blocktix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00009362 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027908 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.34 or 0.02272326 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00147974 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00191971 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027722 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000108 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027739 BTC.

About Blocktix

Blocktix launched on July 7th, 2017. Blocktix’s total supply is 62,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. Blocktix’s official Twitter account is @blocktix and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Blocktix is /r/blocktix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Blocktix is blocktix.io.

Blocktix Token Trading

Blocktix can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocktix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocktix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocktix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

