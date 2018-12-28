BLUE Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges (BLUE)

BLUE (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 28th. BLUE has a market cap of $6.60 million and $6,690.00 worth of BLUE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLUE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001932 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinExchange, YoBit and IDEX. Over the last seven days, BLUE has traded down 26.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009568 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026188 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.06 or 0.02360683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00149508 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00199912 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000112 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025919 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025946 BTC.

BLUE Profile

BLUE’s launch date was October 17th, 2017. BLUE’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 tokens. The official website for BLUE is www.blueprotocol.com. The Reddit community for BLUE is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BLUE is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku. BLUE’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue.

Buying and Selling BLUE

BLUE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinExchange, YoBit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLUE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLUE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLUE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

