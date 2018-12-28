BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC) Major Shareholder Acquires $2,152,636.59 in Stock

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) major shareholder Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. purchased 105,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.31 per share, with a total value of $2,152,636.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 24th, Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. purchased 49,117 shares of BlueLinx stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.48 per share, with a total value of $1,005,916.16.

Shares of BlueLinx stock traded up $3.22 on Friday, hitting $25.29. 13,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,521. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.88 million, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 2.21. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $46.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.37, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The construction company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $859.78 million during the quarter. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 202.65% and a net margin of 0.82%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in BlueLinx during the second quarter valued at $326,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in BlueLinx by 290.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 18,078 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the 2nd quarter valued at $708,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes products in two principal categories, structural products and specialty products. The company's structural products include plywood, rebar and remesh, and lumber products, as well as oriented strand boards and other wood products primarily used for structural support, walls, and floorings in construction projects.

