BlueMountain Capital Management LLC Has $447,000 Holdings in Luminex Co. (LMNX)

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Luminex were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Luminex by 949.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 531,851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,121,000 after purchasing an additional 481,151 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Luminex by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,593,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $194,692,000 after buying an additional 395,549 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Luminex during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,507,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Luminex by 26,778.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 221,476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after buying an additional 220,652 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Luminex by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 262,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,882,000 after buying an additional 117,685 shares during the period. 83.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LMNX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Luminex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Luminex from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luminex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Luminex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

LMNX stock opened at $23.03 on Friday. Luminex Co. has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $35.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.28 million, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.35.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Luminex had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $72.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Luminex Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio is 26.37%.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, an automated multiplex-capable system.

