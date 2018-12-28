BlueMountain Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Nelnet, Inc. (NNI)

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 111.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NNI. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the third quarter worth approximately $5,388,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Nelnet by 104.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,182 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Nelnet by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,426,238 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $138,708,000 after purchasing an additional 29,081 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Nelnet by 12.9% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nelnet by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,325,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,781,000 after purchasing an additional 47,337 shares in the last quarter. 37.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 15th.

In other Nelnet news, major shareholder Angie Muhleisen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $56,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $158,480 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NNI opened at $50.45 on Friday. Nelnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.59 and a 52 week high of $64.00. The company has a quick ratio of 98.19, a current ratio of 98.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.68.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.12). Nelnet had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $276.35 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. This is an increase from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc provides education related products and services, and loan asset management services worldwide. The company's Loan Systems and Servicing segment is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

