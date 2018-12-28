Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.75.

BPMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub cut Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company.

BPMC opened at $50.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 10.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.42. Blueprint Medicines has a 12 month low of $44.58 and a 12 month high of $109.00.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.09). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 455.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%. The business had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.96) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 86.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.49, for a total transaction of $1,269,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 10,437 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,223,000 after acquiring an additional 10,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 16,197 shares in the last quarter.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V mutations, that are drivers of cancer and proliferative disorders, including gastrointestinal stromal tumors and systemic mastocytosis; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

