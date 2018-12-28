BMO Capital Markets Lowers Actuant (ATU) Price Target to $22.00

Actuant (NYSE:ATU) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ATU. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Actuant from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Actuant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Actuant from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Actuant from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Actuant from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.44.

Get Actuant alerts:

Shares of ATU opened at $20.85 on Monday. Actuant has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Actuant (NYSE:ATU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Actuant had a negative net margin of 3.74% and a positive return on equity of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $292.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Actuant will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Actuant by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Actuant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Actuant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Actuant by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 69,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Actuant by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 120,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter.

Actuant Company Profile

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Engineered Components & Systems (EC&S). The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Actuant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actuant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.