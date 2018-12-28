Bodhi Price Tops $0.0393 (BOT)

Bodhi (CURRENCY:BOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 28th. Bodhi has a total market cap of $1.57 million and $778,219.00 worth of Bodhi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bodhi token can now be purchased for $0.0393 or 0.00001065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Gate.io, Coinrail and Cobinhood. Over the last seven days, Bodhi has traded up 10.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009428 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027705 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.17 or 0.02309996 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00152261 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00193059 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027552 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000109 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027529 BTC.

Bodhi Token Profile

Bodhi’s genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Bodhi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. The official website for Bodhi is www.bodhi.network. Bodhi’s official Twitter account is @bodhitoke.

Bodhi Token Trading

Bodhi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, LBank, Bibox, Gate.io and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bodhi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bodhi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bodhi using one of the exchanges listed above.

