Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (BCEI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $72.80 Million

Brokerages forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) will announce $72.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.00 million to $78.61 million. Bonanza Creek Energy posted sales of $50.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full-year sales of $277.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $266.00 million to $289.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $407.34 million, with estimates ranging from $352.00 million to $462.69 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bonanza Creek Energy.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $74.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.59 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 13.67%.

BCEI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Imperial Capital upped their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 19th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a report on Friday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 304.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 380,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,401,000 after purchasing an additional 286,346 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $833,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 492.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 69,022 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $350,000.

NYSE:BCEI traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.42. 8,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,079. The company has a market capitalization of $412.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.46. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 52 week low of $18.41 and a 52 week high of $40.38.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's oil and liquids-weighted assets are located primarily in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado; and the Dorcheat Macedonia Field in southern Arkansas.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.